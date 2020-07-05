All apartments in Brandon
1003 PINEHAVEN COURT
1003 PINEHAVEN COURT

1003 Pine Haven Court · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Pine Haven Court, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and lush green lawn, this inviting space includes rich tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen provides light wood cabinets and matching appliances as well as a breakfast bar. This home won't last long. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT have any available units?
1003 PINEHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1003 PINEHAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT offers parking.
Does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT have a pool?
No, 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 PINEHAVEN COURT has units with dishwashers.

