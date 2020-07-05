10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304

Amenities

AVAILABLE MID-MAY! - Highly-desired 'Formosa' floor plan, the largest 2-bedroom condo in Courtney Palms! TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with gorgeous water views! Spacious and attractive with ceramic tile floors, 42-inch custom kitchen cabinetry, gorgeous faux granite counter-tops and spacious pantry. Unit boasts walk-in closets, garden tubs and computer niches with high speed internet access. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. 24-hour controlled access community that offers relaxation pool and spa with sun deck, fitness center, business center, private movie theater, indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!