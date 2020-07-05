All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304

10025 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10025 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
media room
AVAILABLE MID-MAY! - Highly-desired 'Formosa' floor plan, the largest 2-bedroom condo in Courtney Palms! TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with gorgeous water views! Spacious and attractive with ceramic tile floors, 42-inch custom kitchen cabinetry, gorgeous faux granite counter-tops and spacious pantry. Unit boasts walk-in closets, garden tubs and computer niches with high speed internet access. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer. 24-hour controlled access community that offers relaxation pool and spa with sun deck, fitness center, business center, private movie theater, indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 have any available units?
10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 have?
Some of 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 offer parking?
No, 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 does not offer parking.
Does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 have a pool?
Yes, 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 has a pool.
Does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10025 Courtney Palms Blvd Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa