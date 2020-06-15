4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

parking elevator internet access

5th floor unit with elevator access. Quaint 1BR/1BA condo in the Ironwood golf course community is only minutes from the beaches of Anna Maria Island, shopping, bus lines, doctors and more. This unit features a Queen bed in the bedroom as well as a queen sleeper sofa with folding doors for added privacy. Assigned parking spot. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2000 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1300 per month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.