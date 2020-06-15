All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

4440 Ironwood Circle · (941) 727-2800
Location

4440 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502D · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

parking
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
5th floor unit with elevator access. Quaint 1BR/1BA condo in the Ironwood golf course community is only minutes from the beaches of Anna Maria Island, shopping, bus lines, doctors and more. This unit features a Queen bed in the bedroom as well as a queen sleeper sofa with folding doors for added privacy. Assigned parking spot. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Dec 1-Apr 30 $2000 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1300 per month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
Is 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4440 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
