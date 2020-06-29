All apartments in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach, FL
Savona Grand
Savona Grand

7132 Colony Club Dr · (407) 258-1499
Rent Special
SAVE $500 AT MOVE-IN
Location

7132 Colony Club Dr, Boynton Beach, FL 33463

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,410

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,607

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,615

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,955

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,955

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savona Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
garage
parking
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
SAVONA GRAND APARTMENTS IN BOYNTON BEACH, FL Savona Grand offers our residents a living experience like no place else. Each of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach provides our residents with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle. Every home will include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. As an added convenience, each of our luxury apartments in Boynton Beach, FL will include a washer and dryer. Throughout the community at our Boynton Beach apartments, residents can utilize the car care station, picnic and grilling area, as well as the state-of-the-art fitness center. At our apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL, residents will enjoy a life of luxury and ease. Come home to the best apartments in Boynton Beach and schedule your visit to Savona Grand today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $125/month. Parking garage $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savona Grand have any available units?
Savona Grand has 26 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Savona Grand have?
Some of Savona Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savona Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Savona Grand is offering the following rent specials: SAVE $500 AT MOVE-IN
Is Savona Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Savona Grand is pet friendly.
Does Savona Grand offer parking?
Yes, Savona Grand offers parking.
Does Savona Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savona Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savona Grand have a pool?
Yes, Savona Grand has a pool.
Does Savona Grand have accessible units?
No, Savona Grand does not have accessible units.
Does Savona Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savona Grand has units with dishwashers.
Does Savona Grand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Savona Grand has units with air conditioning.
