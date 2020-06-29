Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court garage parking alarm system business center clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving sauna

SAVONA GRAND APARTMENTS IN BOYNTON BEACH, FL Savona Grand offers our residents a living experience like no place else. Each of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach provides our residents with amazing amenities that are designed to enhance their lifestyle. Every home will include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. As an added convenience, each of our luxury apartments in Boynton Beach, FL will include a washer and dryer. Throughout the community at our Boynton Beach apartments, residents can utilize the car care station, picnic and grilling area, as well as the state-of-the-art fitness center. At our apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL, residents will enjoy a life of luxury and ease. Come home to the best apartments in Boynton Beach and schedule your visit to Savona Grand today!