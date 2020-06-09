All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 641 E Woolbright Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
641 E Woolbright Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

641 E Woolbright Road

641 East Woolbright Road · (561) 302-4714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

641 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
This completely furnished 2/2 condo is the perfect spot to call home...its clean, peaceful, and well appointed and the community offers dreamy waterfront ammenities. Workout, grill out, or just sit out at the pool, gym, and outdoor entertainment area...all overlooking the boats cruising by. Fantastic location...within walking distance to shops, restaurants, the grocery, and the beach. This recently revitalized area continues to grow and 95 is very near to hop on for points north and south. Just the spot you've been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 E Woolbright Road have any available units?
641 E Woolbright Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 641 E Woolbright Road have?
Some of 641 E Woolbright Road's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 E Woolbright Road currently offering any rent specials?
641 E Woolbright Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 E Woolbright Road pet-friendly?
No, 641 E Woolbright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 641 E Woolbright Road offer parking?
No, 641 E Woolbright Road does not offer parking.
Does 641 E Woolbright Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 E Woolbright Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 E Woolbright Road have a pool?
Yes, 641 E Woolbright Road has a pool.
Does 641 E Woolbright Road have accessible units?
No, 641 E Woolbright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 641 E Woolbright Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 E Woolbright Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 641 E Woolbright Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 E Woolbright Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 641 E Woolbright Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity