641 E Woolbright Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

This completely furnished 2/2 condo is the perfect spot to call home...its clean, peaceful, and well appointed and the community offers dreamy waterfront ammenities. Workout, grill out, or just sit out at the pool, gym, and outdoor entertainment area...all overlooking the boats cruising by. Fantastic location...within walking distance to shops, restaurants, the grocery, and the beach. This recently revitalized area continues to grow and 95 is very near to hop on for points north and south. Just the spot you've been looking for!