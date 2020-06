Amenities

Great residence at Casa Costa Condominium, featuring: large 1 bedroom + 1 bath with brand new wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances with European cabinetry. Master bath has marble floors and vanity with separated shower and tub. Resort style community with lots of amenities : 2 pools, gym/spa, valet park and front desk attendant, beach transportation and much more *** Very Easy to Show*** Lockbox available