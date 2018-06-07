2424 N Federal Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large master suite. A full size washer dryer are inside the condo in a separate laundry room. The large open living area leads out to the huge patio thru the walls of sliding doors.Walk right out to the community pool, docks and your car. All in a secure gated community with a huge barbecue gazebo area.