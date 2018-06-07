All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:35 AM

2424 N Federal Highway

2424 N Federal Hwy · (561) 302-1552
Location

2424 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large master suite. A full size washer dryer are inside the condo in a separate laundry room. The large open living area leads out to the huge patio thru the walls of sliding doors.Walk right out to the community pool, docks and your car. All in a secure gated community with a huge barbecue gazebo area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 N Federal Highway have any available units?
2424 N Federal Highway has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2424 N Federal Highway have?
Some of 2424 N Federal Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 N Federal Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2424 N Federal Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 N Federal Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2424 N Federal Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2424 N Federal Highway offer parking?
No, 2424 N Federal Highway does not offer parking.
Does 2424 N Federal Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 N Federal Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 N Federal Highway have a pool?
Yes, 2424 N Federal Highway has a pool.
Does 2424 N Federal Highway have accessible units?
No, 2424 N Federal Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 N Federal Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 N Federal Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 N Federal Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 N Federal Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
