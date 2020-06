Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool pool table media room

Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished or unfurnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Tile and laminate throughout. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. Village Royale has its own theater, gym, pools, card room, billiards and so much more. No pets allowed. Near 95, Intercoastal and Beach.