If you are looking for the perfect BEACHFRONT gateway to relax, recharge and enjoy the most beautiful sunsets.. This is the place for YOU!! Located in the Dolphin Way gated community in the Little Hickory Island this condo offers a beachfront swimming pool, tennis courts and walking distance to miles of white sandy beach. This 1 bedroom condo is located on the 2nd floor with a king size bed and a full bathroom and in-unit washer /dryer, flat screen tv and High Speed Wi-Fi. Sleeps up to 4 people. No smoking allowed. What are you waiting for?? Come and enjoy your vacation experience your piece of Paradise!