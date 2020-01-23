All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
4501 Cabbage Palm Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

4501 Cabbage Palm Drive

4501 Cabbage Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

4501 Cabbage Palm Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,339 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5274056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have any available units?
4501 Cabbage Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have?
Some of 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Cabbage Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4501 Cabbage Palm Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBloomingdale Apartments with Balconies
Bloomingdale Apartments with GaragesBloomingdale Apartments with Pools
Bloomingdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa