Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bloomingdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2531 Gotham Way
2531 Gotham Way, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
3702 Greenford Street
3702 Greenford Street, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1793 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
616 Ephrata Drive
616 Ephrata Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1836 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,836 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2515 Siena Way
2515 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1769 sqft
2515 Siena Way Available 08/01/20 2515 Siena Way - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
4604 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE
4604 Preston Woods Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1776 sqft
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Located in the Bloomingdale community of Valrico, Florida, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The galley kitchen features lots of light and coordinating appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
1720 SHADY LEAF DRIVE
1720 Shady Leaf Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2301 sqft
NICE 4 BEDROOM (3 WAY SPLIT) 3 BATH HOME FEATURES EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL LIVING/DINING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, COOKING ISLAND, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, POOL BATH, INSIDE UTILITY, WALK IN CLOSETS, CORNER LOT, SCREENED ENCLOSED POOL WITH PAVERS AND
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Providence Lakes
1260 TUXFORD DRIVE
1260 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This property features a fireplace in the living room, plush carpet, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Providence Lakes
1410 Cloverfield Drive
1410 Cloverfield Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1516 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,516 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 43

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
Random Oaks
11554 WELLMAN DRIVE
11554 Wellman Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1886 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained pond view home, located in the lovely community of Random Oaks, in Riverview. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened lanai. The high ceilings in the kitchen and family room add to the character of this home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
272 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
City Guide for Bloomingdale, FL

Bloomingdale, Florida has plenty to offer an individual looking for an apartment. The Hillsborough County Parks, Buckhorn Springs Golf Club, Florida Aquarium, and the Redneck Trailer Park are sure to keep you busy all year long.

Bloomingdale isn't a city at all, but it is a census-designated location in Hillsborough County. With a population of about 22,711, it is a moderately sized community with a mixture of commercial and residential structures. This small area is about 8 square miles and nearly 6590 households are situated throughout the area. This includes numerous apartment complexes, duplexes, and homes for rent. For individuals looking for a place to call home, this could be the ideal choice for many reasons. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bloomingdale, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bloomingdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

