apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2017 River Crossing Drive
2017 River Crossing Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2522 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
2531 Gotham Way
2531 Gotham Way, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
3702 Greenford Street
3702 Greenford Street, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1793 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
4522 Swift Circle
4522 Swift Circle, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Elegant Home in a Peaceful Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
616 Ephrata Drive
616 Ephrata Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1836 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,836 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
4509 Compass Oaks Dr
4509 Compass Oaks Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3080 sqft
4509 Compass Oaks Dr Available 08/01/20 4509 Compass Oaks Dr - Call Chris Green @ (813) 312-6693 for more information on this home. Beautifully maintained pool home in popular Bloomingdale! With 3080 sq ft, there is plenty of space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
1720 SHADY LEAF DRIVE
1720 Shady Leaf Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2301 sqft
NICE 4 BEDROOM (3 WAY SPLIT) 3 BATH HOME FEATURES EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL LIVING/DINING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, COOKING ISLAND, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, POOL BATH, INSIDE UTILITY, WALK IN CLOSETS, CORNER LOT, SCREENED ENCLOSED POOL WITH PAVERS AND
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,548 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Providence Lakes
1410 Cloverfield Drive
1410 Cloverfield Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1516 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,516 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fishhawk
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
