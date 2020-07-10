103 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with washer-dryer

/
apartments with washer dryer
Bloomingdale
3741 Hollow Wood Dr
3741 Hollow Wood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom Corner Home in Bloomingdale Community - Property Id: 305455 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305455 Property Id 305455 (RLNE5877462)
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Fishhawk
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1264 sqft
Riverview townhomes close to Spoto High School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School, just off U.S. Route 301. Large rooms overlook landscaped gardens. Car care center, garages and 24-hour fitness center. Pet-friendly.
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,158
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1174 sqft
Easy access to I-75 and Hwy 301 for easy commuting to Downtown Tampa. Resort-style pool, fitness center with boxing ring, game room with virtual sports, jogging trail, and dog park.
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,217
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
963 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
11 Units Available
Downtown Tampa
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
