Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with garage

Bloomingdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2537 SIENA WAY
2537 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1769 sqft
Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in highly sought after Bloomingdale location, this four bedroom, two bath, two car garage, single family, one level home, has an interior nicely painted in neutral colors.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
616 Ephrata Drive
616 Ephrata Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1836 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,836 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
3548 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8602 TIDAL BREEZE DRIVE
8602 Tidal Breeze Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1965 sqft
Beautiful home for rent 3 bedrooms 2 bath plus den. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. 2 car garage. $1750.00 a month. First month, last month, and security deposit $1750.00 due at signing. 1 yr min lease.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2926 sqft
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8502 DEE CIRCLE
8502 Dee Circle, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1540 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank and sleek tile flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3246 sqft
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2775 sqft
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3407 sqft
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
14121 Indigo Ridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2128 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3325 sqft
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1220 TUXFORD DRIVE
1220 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1473 sqft
WOW! What a great opportunity to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Brandon, close to shopping, dining and entertainment! You will enjoy the large spacious family room as you walk in as well as the stunning

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1260 TUXFORD DRIVE
1260 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This property features a fireplace in the living room, plush carpet, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the interior.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1410 Cloverfield Drive
1410 Cloverfield Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1516 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,516 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
Random Oaks
1 Unit Available
11554 WELLMAN DRIVE
11554 Wellman Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1886 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained pond view home, located in the lovely community of Random Oaks, in Riverview. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened lanai. The high ceilings in the kitchen and family room add to the character of this home.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
City Guide for Bloomingdale, FL

Bloomingdale, Florida has plenty to offer an individual looking for an apartment. The Hillsborough County Parks, Buckhorn Springs Golf Club, Florida Aquarium, and the Redneck Trailer Park are sure to keep you busy all year long.

Bloomingdale isn't a city at all, but it is a census-designated location in Hillsborough County. With a population of about 22,711, it is a moderately sized community with a mixture of commercial and residential structures. This small area is about 8 square miles and nearly 6590 households are situated throughout the area. This includes numerous apartment complexes, duplexes, and homes for rent. For individuals looking for a place to call home, this could be the ideal choice for many reasons. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bloomingdale, FL

Bloomingdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

