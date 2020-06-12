/
3 bedroom apartments
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2017 River Crossing Drive
2017 River Crossing Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4144 Quail Briar Drive
4144 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
1103 Briarpark Way
1103 Briarpark Way, Bloomingdale, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4035 QUAIL BRIAR DR
4035 Quail Briar Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1632 sqft
Open, updated, carpet free home in desirable Bloomingdale available immediately for lease! Convenient to recreation, shopping, dining, and professional services and an easy commute to Tampa, Plant City or Lakeland.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2537 SIENA WAY
2537 Siena Way, Bloomingdale, FL
Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in highly sought after Bloomingdale location, this four bedroom, two bath, two car garage, single family, one level home, has an interior nicely painted in neutral colors.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
4522 Swift Circle
4522 Swift Circle, Bloomingdale, FL
Elegant Home in a Peaceful Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
616 Ephrata Drive
616 Ephrata Drive, Bloomingdale, FL
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,836 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
20 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8602 TIDAL BREEZE DRIVE
8602 Tidal Breeze Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1965 sqft
Beautiful home for rent 3 bedrooms 2 bath plus den. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. 2 car garage. $1750.00 a month. First month, last month, and security deposit $1750.00 due at signing. 1 yr min lease.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13524 Copper Head Drive
13524 Copper Head Drive, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
2917 Red Coat Cir
2917 Red Coat Circle, Brandon, FL
Bloomingdale Village 2 story home in the heart of Brandon. 5 bdrm, 3 bath, spacious house 2926 sq ft . Formal living room and dining room. Fully appointed kitchen with wood cabinets. All bedroom upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8502 DEE CIRCLE
8502 Dee Circle, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1540 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank and sleek tile flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features stylish counters, matching appliances and plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2304 FAIRWAY ESTATES COURT
2304 Fairway Estates Court, Valrico, FL
Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Luxury Golf Course frontage Pool home. This property was built for entertaining with a large pool deck overlooking Buckhorn Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
5008 SANDERLING RIDGE DRIVE
5008 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
12032 TIMBERHILL DRIVE
12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL
Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lot's of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love. Beautiful single-story home in the very desirable Riverview Florida neighborhood of RiverGlen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15708 OAKLEAF RUN DRIVE
15708 Oakleaf Run Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
Gorgeous two-story 5/3/3 rental in FishHawk Ranch’s popular village of Starling is just minutes from the impressive Starling Club amenity center with two pools, game room, fitness center, dog park, open fields and more! Immaculate tile flooring
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
14121 Indigo Ridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE
15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1220 TUXFORD DRIVE
1220 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1473 sqft
WOW! What a great opportunity to live in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the heart of Brandon, close to shopping, dining and entertainment! You will enjoy the large spacious family room as you walk in as well as the stunning
