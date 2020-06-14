Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomingdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2946 sqft
See the Video Property Tour This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
33 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
4 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverglen of Brandon
1 Unit Available
12032 Timberhill Dr
12032 Timberhill Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2499 sqft
12032 Timberhill Dr - LO - Please call Ronnie Leon at (813) 802-7777 for more information on this home. Huge home with an even bigger back yard! Lots of updates and upgrades at a price you'll love.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Harvest Grove Ct.
1604 Harvest Grove Court, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2366 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valrico! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Valrico, FL! This home is nestled in the neighborhood of Harvest Field; conveniently located in the heart of Valrico near Bloomingdale

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Fishhawk
1 Unit Available
15727 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
15727 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Fabulous 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in sought after gated community of FishHawk Ranch! Large 2 bedroom unit with brand new gleaming laminate wood floors in all the living areas downstairs, classy ceramic tile kitchen and wet areas with solid
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
30 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,022
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1047 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1372 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
40 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
25 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive
9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9543 Newdale Way Apt 201
9543 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1515 sqft
Don't miss out on your next rental opportunity.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
City Guide for Bloomingdale, FL

Bloomingdale, Florida has plenty to offer an individual looking for an apartment. The Hillsborough County Parks, Buckhorn Springs Golf Club, Florida Aquarium, and the Redneck Trailer Park are sure to keep you busy all year long.

Bloomingdale isn't a city at all, but it is a census-designated location in Hillsborough County. With a population of about 22,711, it is a moderately sized community with a mixture of commercial and residential structures. This small area is about 8 square miles and nearly 6590 households are situated throughout the area. This includes numerous apartment complexes, duplexes, and homes for rent. For individuals looking for a place to call home, this could be the ideal choice for many reasons. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bloomingdale, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomingdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

