42 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with hardwood floors
Bloomingdale, Florida has plenty to offer an individual looking for an apartment. The Hillsborough County Parks, Buckhorn Springs Golf Club, Florida Aquarium, and the Redneck Trailer Park are sure to keep you busy all year long.
Bloomingdale isn't a city at all, but it is a census-designated location in Hillsborough County. With a population of about 22,711, it is a moderately sized community with a mixture of commercial and residential structures. This small area is about 8 square miles and nearly 6590 households are situated throughout the area. This includes numerous apartment complexes, duplexes, and homes for rent. For individuals looking for a place to call home, this could be the ideal choice for many reasons. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomingdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.