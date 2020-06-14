42 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, FL with hardwood floors

Bloomingdale, Florida has plenty to offer an individual looking for an apartment. The Hillsborough County Parks, Buckhorn Springs Golf Club, Florida Aquarium, and the Redneck Trailer Park are sure to keep you busy all year long.

Bloomingdale isn't a city at all, but it is a census-designated location in Hillsborough County. With a population of about 22,711, it is a moderately sized community with a mixture of commercial and residential structures. This small area is about 8 square miles and nearly 6590 households are situated throughout the area. This includes numerous apartment complexes, duplexes, and homes for rent. For individuals looking for a place to call home, this could be the ideal choice for many reasons. See more