1618 Shady Leaf Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 4:50 PM

1618 Shady Leaf Drive

1618 Shady Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Shady Leaf Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive have any available units?
1618 Shady Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
Is 1618 Shady Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Shady Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Shady Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Shady Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Shady Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
