4650 Alma St

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This house is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with carport. Tile flooring in main living area, with open kitchen, in-unit laundry closet and large fenced backyard.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.