4650 Alma St
Last updated February 6 2020 at 5:42 PM

4650 Alma St

4650 Alma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Alma Street, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Richey Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This house is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with carport. Tile flooring in main living area, with open kitchen, in-unit laundry closet and large fenced backyard.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Alma St have any available units?
4650 Alma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4650 Alma St have?
Some of 4650 Alma St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Alma St currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Alma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Alma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Alma St is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Alma St offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Alma St offers parking.
Does 4650 Alma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Alma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Alma St have a pool?
No, 4650 Alma St does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Alma St have accessible units?
No, 4650 Alma St does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Alma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Alma St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4650 Alma St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4650 Alma St has units with air conditioning.
