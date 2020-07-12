Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

108 Apartments for rent in Beacon Square, FL with parking

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
3734 Haven Dr
3734 Haven Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
848 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Beacon Hill AVAILABLE JULY 10th! - Come see this cute bungalow in New Port Richey! It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a bonus room that could be a third bedroom plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Square

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jasmine Heights
5452 Marine Parkway
5452 Marine Parkway, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
995 sqft
Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! - Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! Brand NEW Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout the Home Big Fenced in Back Yard Ample Cabinet Space in Kitchen Bonus Room Central

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
2531 Almond Dr
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE
5100 Southshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
This spacious 3-bedroom, 3 Bathroom waterfront home with quick and easy unobstructed access to the open Gulf of Mexico sits on a 35' deep canal and has everything you want to obtain your perfect tropical lifestyle! The home boasts 70’ of

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
3619 Monticello St.
3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1004 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Manor
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, You can have furnished or unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open

1 of 17

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Estates
5413 DRIFT TIDE DRIVE
5413 Drift Tide Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1128 sqft
This house has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 1-car garage and has been freshly painted and has updated appliances. Washer/ dryer are included. Fenced yard. Quick access to Highway 19. $40 application fee. Credit, Background and Rental Check.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon Square
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beacon Square, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beacon Square apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

