Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Beacon Square, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Square

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Imperial Embassy Condo
1 Unit Available
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
2531 ALMOND DRIVE
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon Square
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
1 Unit Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1737 sqft
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4090 sqft
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3649 Modesto St
3649 Modesto Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
Beautiful home located in Seven Springs/Michell school district. 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors throughout out and laminate in bedrooms, kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beacon Square, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beacon Square renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

