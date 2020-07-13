/
apartments with pool
80 Apartments for rent in Beacon Square, FL with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Square
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon Square
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8309 Night Owl Court
8309 Night Owl Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2213 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE
7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL).
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4008 El Merita Court - 1
4008 El Merita Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
891 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area
