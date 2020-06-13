Apartment List
/
FL
/
beacon square
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 PM

94 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beacon Square, FL

Finding an apartment in Beacon Square that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2022 sqft
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3336 ROCK ROYAL DRIVE
3336 Rock Royal Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent immediately! It features fresh paint and tile floors throughout the home, NO CARPET! Pets considered w/ approval.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Square

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3631 Connon Dr
3631 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
This Cute 2bed/1bath home offers open floor plan concept, plenty of cabinet space. Oversize bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beacon Hills
1 Unit Available
3814 Linkwood St.
3814 Linkwood Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Like New 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastbury Gardens
1 Unit Available
5528 Daisy Dr.
5528 Daisy Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
Like New 3/2/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
4429 Floramar Ter.
4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1060 sqft
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a

1 of 16

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon Square
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
1 Unit Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4090 sqft
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Oaks Hills
1 Unit Available
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5691 Mercado Drive
5691 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
5691 Mercado Drive Available 07/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 off 1st month rent!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beacon Square, FL

Finding an apartment in Beacon Square that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Balcony
Beacon Square Apartments with GarageBeacon Square Apartments with GymBeacon Square Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeacon Square Apartments with ParkingBeacon Square Apartments with Pool
Beacon Square Apartments with Washer-DryerBeacon Square Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeacon Square Furnished ApartmentsBeacon Square Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College