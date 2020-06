Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath executive home in sought after South Bay. This elegant home features an open floor plan with fantastic upgraded kitchen for entertaining. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors on you covered lanai and swim in a luxurious screened in pool which may be accessed from the family room, kitchen, living room and master suite. Downstairs the master suite is separated from the other bedrooms and there is a guest suite with its own full bath upstairs. This house will move fast.