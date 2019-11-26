All apartments in Bay Hill
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD

8213 Granada Boulevard
Location

8213 Granada Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely renovated single-family home, this lakefront property home sits on a cul de sac and is located in the Dr. Phillips Community of Bay Lakes. This home is minutes from Disney, Universal, Sea World, Discovery Cove, and I-Drive area. A mile out of the home you will find restaurants, shopping centers, and pharmacies located conveniently nearby. Upon entry of the home, there is an open layout plan which features Carrera Granite countertop, with Soft-close cabinets and draws. The kitchen has been completely upgraded. Additional features in the kitchen include Stainless steel appliances such as gas stove, dishwasher, a smart refrigerator with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths split plan and has a private office/den as well as Florida room under air. The pool has a screened-in an enclosure with a lake view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have any available units?
8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
What amenities does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Hill.
Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

