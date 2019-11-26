8213 GRANADA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely renovated single-family home, this lakefront property home sits on a cul de sac and is located in the Dr. Phillips Community of Bay Lakes. This home is minutes from Disney, Universal, Sea World, Discovery Cove, and I-Drive area. A mile out of the home you will find restaurants, shopping centers, and pharmacies located conveniently nearby. Upon entry of the home, there is an open layout plan which features Carrera Granite countertop, with Soft-close cabinets and draws. The kitchen has been completely upgraded. Additional features in the kitchen include Stainless steel appliances such as gas stove, dishwasher, a smart refrigerator with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths split plan and has a private office/den as well as Florida room under air. The pool has a screened-in an enclosure with a lake view.