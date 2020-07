Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Great opportunity located in the Exclusive area of Bay Harbor Island offering an ideal location next to Ball Harbor Mall, generous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. This central position is a very convenient place to live. The building has been totally renovated with designed and prestige materials. Secure pool for residents only. Monthly fumigation, Pet friendly

Assigned parking for each unit. Laundry on site

Liability insurance is required - see application