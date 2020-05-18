All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:24 AM

9400 W Bay Harbor Dr

9400 West Bay Harbor Drive · (305) 968-3091
Location

9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$7,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing. The unit goes from east to west across the building, it is furnished and beautifully decorated, 3 very spacious bedrooms, plenty of closets, laundry room, extra storage in the garage. The building is cozy, very family centered, neat and clean, has gym, pool, barbecue area and there is the best K-8 school across the street (Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor). It is a gem, you will see it! And to complete, walk to the beach, restaurants, Bal Harbor Mall and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have any available units?
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have?
Some of 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Harbor Islands.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr does offer parking.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
