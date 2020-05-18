9400 W Bay Harbor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing. The unit goes from east to west across the building, it is furnished and beautifully decorated, 3 very spacious bedrooms, plenty of closets, laundry room, extra storage in the garage. The building is cozy, very family centered, neat and clean, has gym, pool, barbecue area and there is the best K-8 school across the street (Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor). It is a gem, you will see it! And to complete, walk to the beach, restaurants, Bal Harbor Mall and more.