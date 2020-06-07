9703 Collins Ave

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool concierge hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished Property Amenities concierge gym pool hot tub

Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Square footage along with two enormous terrasses is 1475 sq feet. Unobstructed ocean view with the desirable northeast exposure. Enjoy all the 5 star resort amenities St Regis may offer. 2 gourmet restaurants, state of art Spa and fitness center, butler, concierge, private pool and beach services. Cross the street from the well known Bal Harbour shops.