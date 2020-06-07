9703 Collins Ave

Amenities
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Square footage along with two enormous terrasses is 1475 sq feet. Unobstructed ocean view with the desirable northeast exposure. Enjoy all the 5 star resort amenities St Regis may offer. 2 gourmet restaurants, state of art Spa and fitness center, butler, concierge, private pool and beach services. Cross the street from the well known Bal Harbour shops.