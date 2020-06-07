All apartments in Bal Harbour
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:49 PM

9703 Collins Ave

9703 Collins Avenue · (305) 931-6931
Location

9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$17,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. Square footage along with two enormous terrasses is 1475 sq feet. Unobstructed ocean view with the desirable northeast exposure. Enjoy all the 5 star resort amenities St Regis may offer. 2 gourmet restaurants, state of art Spa and fitness center, butler, concierge, private pool and beach services. Cross the street from the well known Bal Harbour shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 Collins Ave have any available units?
9703 Collins Ave has a unit available for $17,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9703 Collins Ave have?
Some of 9703 Collins Ave's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9703 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 9703 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 9703 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9703 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9703 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9703 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9703 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9703 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
