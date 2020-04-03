All apartments in Bal Harbour
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

290 Bal Bay Dr

290 Bal Bay Drive · (305) 773-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental. Ready to move-in, fully furnished with dedicated work area and equipped kitchens right next to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Rent includes electricity, water, telephone (domestic calls), parking (for one vehicle), web-based TV, and standard WiFi. Enjoy the pristine Bal Harbour Beach and boardwalk with complimentary chairs and umbrellas waiting for you. On the first floor you will find coin operated washing machine and tumble dryer. Cleaning services can be arranged for a fee. Smoke free property/Pets are not allowed. List price reflects 4+ months. Unit can also be rented short terms for $3,900/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Bal Bay Dr have any available units?
290 Bal Bay Dr has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 Bal Bay Dr have?
Some of 290 Bal Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Bal Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
290 Bal Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Bal Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 290 Bal Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 290 Bal Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 290 Bal Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 290 Bal Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Bal Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Bal Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 290 Bal Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 290 Bal Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 290 Bal Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Bal Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Bal Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Bal Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Bal Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
