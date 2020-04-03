290 Bal Bay Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool elevator ice maker

Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental. Ready to move-in, fully furnished with dedicated work area and equipped kitchens right next to the Intracoastal Waterway.



Rent includes electricity, water, telephone (domestic calls), parking (for one vehicle), web-based TV, and standard WiFi. Enjoy the pristine Bal Harbour Beach and boardwalk with complimentary chairs and umbrellas waiting for you. On the first floor you will find coin operated washing machine and tumble dryer. Cleaning services can be arranged for a fee. Smoke free property/Pets are not allowed. List price reflects 4+ months. Unit can also be rented short terms for $3,900/month.