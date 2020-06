237 Bal Cross Dr

Amenities

EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY. SPECTACULAR 2018 CONTEMPORARY GEM! BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED 7 BEDROOM, 7 BATH HOME WITH HIGH END FINISHES--MARBLE & WIDE PLANK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, MIA CUCINA ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH WOLF & SUBZERO APPLIANCES, CUSTOM ITALIAN DOORS THROUGHOUT, CRESTON SMART SYSTEM, PLUS MUCH MORE! GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR FAMILY LIVING & ENTERTAINING. 5 EN-SUITE BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT, MASTER WITH SITTING AREA, SPA LIKE BATHROOM, RAIN SHOWER & SOAKING TUB, GUEST ROOM/OFFICE AND STAFF QUARTERS. TROPICAL COVERED TERRACE WITH SUMMER KITCHEN OVERLOOKS THE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS & POOL. PRIVACY GATE AND REFLECTING POOL GREET YOU AS YOU ENTER THIS OASIS.