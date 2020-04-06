10295 Collins Ave

Amenities

Experience the true essence of luxury living at One Bal Harbour, one of the most desirable oceanfront properties in Bal Harbour. Stunning views of the Atlantic ocean, white sandy beaches and the intracoastal waters. This fully furnished residence offers 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2009/SF with 10’ ceilings, private elevator opening onto a private foyer, gourmet kitchen with gas range, marble floors, motorized shades, closet built-ins, wrap around terrace. Enjoy resort amenities of the Ritz Carlton with beach service, pool service, restaurants, concierge, private fitness center, theater room and much more.