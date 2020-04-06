All apartments in Bal Harbour
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:46 PM

10295 Collins Ave

10295 Collins Avenue · (305) 776-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
media room
Experience the true essence of luxury living at One Bal Harbour, one of the most desirable oceanfront properties in Bal Harbour. Stunning views of the Atlantic ocean, white sandy beaches and the intracoastal waters. This fully furnished residence offers 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2009/SF with 10’ ceilings, private elevator opening onto a private foyer, gourmet kitchen with gas range, marble floors, motorized shades, closet built-ins, wrap around terrace. Enjoy resort amenities of the Ritz Carlton with beach service, pool service, restaurants, concierge, private fitness center, theater room and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10295 Collins Ave have any available units?
10295 Collins Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10295 Collins Ave have?
Some of 10295 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10295 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10295 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10295 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10295 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 10295 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 10295 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10295 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10295 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10295 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10295 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 10295 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 10295 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10295 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10295 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10295 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10295 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
