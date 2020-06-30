10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub media room valet service

OCEANFRONT VIEW. Breath taking views of the Ocean and Pool from this 2 bedroom 2 baths unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Porcelain floors in all unit, balcony, washer and dryer inside the unit. Open and direct views to Ocean, upgrade baths. FURNISHED unit. Building has been beautifully renovated all common areas/gym & spa/theater room/club room/concierge/security/valet 24hrs/mini market, all within walking distance to renowed Bal Harbour Shops/galleries/cafes/restaurants and houses of Worship; minutes to Sunny Isles and Aventura. You will love live in this Building in the heart of Bal Harbour. Best schools in zone.

