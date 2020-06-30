All apartments in Bal Harbour
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1

10275 Collins Avenue · (305) 755-2905
Location

10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
OCEANFRONT VIEW. Breath taking views of the Ocean and Pool from this 2 bedroom 2 baths unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Porcelain floors in all unit, balcony, washer and dryer inside the unit. Open and direct views to Ocean, upgrade baths. FURNISHED unit. Building has been beautifully renovated all common areas/gym & spa/theater room/club room/concierge/security/valet 24hrs/mini market, all within walking distance to renowed Bal Harbour Shops/galleries/cafes/restaurants and houses of Worship; minutes to Sunny Isles and Aventura. You will love live in this Building in the heart of Bal Harbour. Best schools in zone.
OCEANFRONT VIEW. Breath taking views of the Ocean and Pool from this 2 bedroom 2 baths unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Porcelain floors in all unit, balcony, washer and dryer inside the unit. Open and direct views to Ocean, upgrade baths. FURNISHED unit. Building has been beautifully renovated all common areas/gym & spa/theater room/club room/concierge/security/valet 24hrs/mini market, all within walking distance to renowed Bal Harbour Shops/galleries/cafes/restaurants and houses of Worship; minutes to Sunny Isles and Aventura. You will love live in this Building in the heart of Bal Harbour. Best schools in zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have any available units?
10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have?
Some of 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 offers parking.
Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 has a pool.
Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
