10245 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! PRICE TO RENT !!! UNIT IS AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY , OCEAN FRONT UNIT !!! READY TO MOVE IN !! REDUCED REDUCED !!! READY TO MOVE IN !!! THIS UNIT IS A BIG STUDIO , LIVE ON THE WATER !! ENJOY BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE WATER, SUNSETS AND SUNRISE , HIGH FLOOR , ALL MARBLE FLOORS , FRESHLY PAINTED , FULLY FURNISHED , READY TO MOVE IN !! BIG BATHROOM AND PLENTY CLOSET SPACE, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BAL HARBOUR SHOPS , SUPERMARKETS AND MORE, UNIT CAME WITH 1 PARKING SPACE AND PLENTY GUEST PARKING , BIG PLUS A/C INCLUDED IN THE RENT , 24 HRS TO SHOW , ALSO SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE AT HIGHER RATE MINIMUM 6 MONTHS . CALL LA FOR MORE DETAILS .