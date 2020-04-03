10230 Collins Ave

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel guest parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful fully renovated Apartment in Bal Harbour with impact glass windows, new Kitchen, new bathroom. The Apartment features large bedroom, one bathroom and a small den. Walking distance to the beach and the shoppes. Across the bridge from Haulover Park for easy access to recreation activities. Bright apartment with Stainless steel appliances, new tiles throughout and new contemporary Kitchen. Perfect for anyone that wants to be close to the beach and upscale shoppes of Bal Harbour. No Pets allowed. Exclusive BAL HARBOUR AREA!! across from the ocean, There is 1 covered assigned parking and Guest parking. Walk to ocean and all that Bal Harbour has to offer.