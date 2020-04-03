All apartments in Bal Harbour
Find more places like 10230 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bal Harbour, FL
/
10230 Collins Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

10230 Collins Ave

10230 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bal Harbour
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10230 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautiful fully renovated Apartment in Bal Harbour with impact glass windows, new Kitchen, new bathroom. The Apartment features large bedroom, one bathroom and a small den. Walking distance to the beach and the shoppes. Across the bridge from Haulover Park for easy access to recreation activities. Bright apartment with Stainless steel appliances, new tiles throughout and new contemporary Kitchen. Perfect for anyone that wants to be close to the beach and upscale shoppes of Bal Harbour. No Pets allowed. Exclusive BAL HARBOUR AREA!! across from the ocean, There is 1 covered assigned parking and Guest parking. Walk to ocean and all that Bal Harbour has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Collins Ave have any available units?
10230 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10230 Collins Ave have?
Some of 10230 Collins Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 10230 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 10230 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 10230 Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10230 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 10230 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10230 Collins Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bal Harbour 1 BedroomsBal Harbour 2 Bedrooms
Bal Harbour Apartments with ParkingBal Harbour Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bal Harbour Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FL
West Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity