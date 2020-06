Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub lobby valet service

Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light. Kenilworth was just totally renovated.new spa, 2 new gyms,new impact window/doors, new lobby and new pool for you enjoy this holiday season .Full service building, beach service,valet, 24 hour security and much more. Located blocks from Bal Harbour Shops.