Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage new construction

This is it! This turnkey, beautifully decorated line 07 at Oceana Bal Harbour is ready for a Lease. This unit is centrally located above the breezeway and no neighbors on the floor below. The amazing sunsets and views of Bal Harbour Marina and Bay. Comum area Interiors by famed Italian Designer Piero Lissoni. Unit floor is finished with limestone throughout, and wood paneling from Portugal. Kitchen ceiling has been raised giving more open space. Den has a queen size bed and a private bathroom. The bathrooms are finished with Calacata marble floor. Top of the line Gaggenau appliances in the kitchen will bring the master chef in you. Full size washer and dryer by Electrolux. Art Pieces are not included on the lease. Kitchen and Dining fully equipped .