Bal Harbour, FL
10175 Collins Ave
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:17 AM

10175 Collins Ave

10175 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

10175 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL 33154
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
valet service
MUST RENT OR SELL NOW! OWNER MOTIVATED! BRING OFFERS!
Unique chance to rent or own a Beautiful Spacious Unit in one of the Finest Buildings in Exclusive Beautiful Bal Harbour. Enjoy Living the Bal Harbour Lifestyle in this Lovely unit with both Ocean and City Views with 2 Balconies to take advantage of the Vistas. The unit offers an open floor plan, Marble Floors, Built-in Bar, Foyer, Master Bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets for Him and for Her. Lots of Closet Space. Full Service Building, 2 Parking Spaces, Valet, 24 hr Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10175 Collins Ave have any available units?
10175 Collins Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10175 Collins Ave have?
Some of 10175 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10175 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10175 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10175 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10175 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bal Harbour.
Does 10175 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10175 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 10175 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10175 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10175 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10175 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 10175 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 10175 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10175 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10175 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10175 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10175 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
