10175 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool valet service

MUST RENT OR SELL NOW! OWNER MOTIVATED! BRING OFFERS!

Unique chance to rent or own a Beautiful Spacious Unit in one of the Finest Buildings in Exclusive Beautiful Bal Harbour. Enjoy Living the Bal Harbour Lifestyle in this Lovely unit with both Ocean and City Views with 2 Balconies to take advantage of the Vistas. The unit offers an open floor plan, Marble Floors, Built-in Bar, Foyer, Master Bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets for Him and for Her. Lots of Closet Space. Full Service Building, 2 Parking Spaces, Valet, 24 hr Security.