Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Very rare in the market!! Admiralty apts!3 Bedrooms 2 bath,tile floor trough out,pool in property,elevator to go to the second floor,Best location,walking distance to Bal Harbour Shops,across from beach,and amazing opportunity! Easy to show.This unit only can be rented for a year,no seasonal please.