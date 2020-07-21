All apartments in Azalea Park
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1

7541 Golden Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7541 Golden Glenn Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex in East Orlando Richmoor Villas Community. 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with tile throughout. Fresh paint. New stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping, UCF, Valencia and Full Sail. Fenced back yard. Includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have any available units?
7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azalea Park.
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
