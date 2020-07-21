7541 Golden Glenn Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32807 Azalea Park
Amenities
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex in East Orlando Richmoor Villas Community. 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with tile throughout. Fresh paint. New stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping, UCF, Valencia and Full Sail. Fenced back yard. Includes lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 have any available units?
7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Golden Glenn Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.