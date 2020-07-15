Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Azalea Park, FL with garages

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Azalea Park
101 SEVILLE POINTE AVENUE
101 Seville Pointe Avenue, Azalea Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Nice single family corner home in Azalea Park! Privacy Fenced corner lot! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Full size washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchen. Covered back patio for relaxing.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
19 Units Available
Engelwood Park
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
A quiet and comfortable community just seconds from Highway 417 and 408, this is the place to rent units that feel like home. Apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, central air and sundecks.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Last updated June 17 at 07:09 PM
9 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Rio Pinar Lakes
7817 CITRUS ISLAND WAY
7817 Citrus Island Way, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1419 sqft
Beautiful house in a great central location and quite neighborhood.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
5364 PENWAY DRIVE
5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances.

Last updated April 4 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane
2055 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1449 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The first floor. This unit is right next to the beautiful pool and Apt office with all the amenities. A detached garage right next to your door is available with an extra $115 per month.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Rio Pinar Lakes
2001 Las Palmas Circle
2001 Las Palmas Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1440 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Lake Formosa
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,753
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities abound in this community. There's a pool, cookout area, game room, yoga studio and much more. Nearby Routes 408 and 417 provide easy access to Orlando. In-unit washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Goldenrod
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr, Goldenrod, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1010 sqft
Relaxed, tropical setting just minutes from downtown Orlando. 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and Roman tubs. Complex boasts gorgeous pool area, summer kitchen, wet bar and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1549 sqft
Located within walking distance of Lake Baldwin Park, in the Orange County School District. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio and hardwood floors. Community amenities include pool, playground, gym, garage and community garden.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
36 Units Available
Central Business District
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,258
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
54 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,144
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
82 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1383 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, bocce court, game room, clubhouse and courtyard. Gym and yoga. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
31 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,444
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1320 sqft
Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features pool, parking, and game room. Great location, close to Trader Joe's, dining options, and movie theater.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1306 sqft
Close to the Greenway, UCF, and Full Sail University. Lots of interior updates including vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile entries, and oversized closets. A natural area with lake views. Resort-style pool, picnic area, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1268 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
City Guide for Azalea Park, FL

Featuring a large Roberto Clemente mural on the side of its elementary school, Azalea Park is a thriving neighborhood near the heart of Orlando.

A densely populated community for its size, Azalea Park is just a few square miles. However, within this small radius sits many housing options, including city apartments near the heart of Orlando, Florida. East of the city's buzzing downtown, Azalea Park will leave you close to big-city amenities without the sky-high rents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Azalea Park, FL

Azalea Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

