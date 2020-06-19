All apartments in Azalea Park
Find more places like 720 Faber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azalea Park, FL
/
720 Faber Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

720 Faber Drive

720 Faber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azalea Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

720 Faber Drive, Azalea Park, FL 32822
Azalea Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful and enlightening, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom along with a large fenced backyard available for rent. The large utility room comes with a washer/dryer hook up & extra storage space. Nearby by Highways, Shopping, Downtown Orlando, Airport, Work Centers, Schools and Parks. Great rated schools are located in this area as well; zoned for Azalea Park Elementary, Jackson Middle and Colonial High, that are just a short drive away. There is also a wonderful play park within minutes of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Faber Drive have any available units?
720 Faber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
Is 720 Faber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 Faber Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Faber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 Faber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azalea Park.
Does 720 Faber Drive offer parking?
No, 720 Faber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 720 Faber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Faber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Faber Drive have a pool?
No, 720 Faber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 Faber Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 Faber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Faber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Faber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Faber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Faber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822

Similar Pages

Azalea Park 1 BedroomsAzalea Park 2 Bedrooms
Azalea Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzalea Park Apartments with Gym
Azalea Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College