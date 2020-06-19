720 Faber Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities

Beautiful and enlightening, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom along with a large fenced backyard available for rent. The large utility room comes with a washer/dryer hook up & extra storage space. Nearby by Highways, Shopping, Downtown Orlando, Airport, Work Centers, Schools and Parks. Great rated schools are located in this area as well; zoned for Azalea Park Elementary, Jackson Middle and Colonial High, that are just a short drive away. There is also a wonderful play park within minutes of this home.