Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:35 PM

7001 Hershey Way

7001 Hershey Way · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Hershey Way, Azalea Park, FL 32822
Azalea Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This delightful home located in Orlando, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,671 sq ft of living space. Make home your personal retreat with this ranch style home that has a modern silhouette and classic touches throughout– pull into the private driveway and step inside. Interior includes spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by beautiful floor to ceiling brick, tiled dining area, and huge master bedroom with door to the outside leisure space. The updated kitchen has stylish metallic appliances - including microwave and dishwasher - white cabinetry that compliments the light colored counter tops. Move outside to covered patio with plenty of room for seating and the inviting in-ground pool – plus much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Hershey Way have any available units?
7001 Hershey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azalea Park, FL.
What amenities does 7001 Hershey Way have?
Some of 7001 Hershey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Hershey Way currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Hershey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Hershey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Hershey Way is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Hershey Way offer parking?
No, 7001 Hershey Way does not offer parking.
Does 7001 Hershey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Hershey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Hershey Way have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Hershey Way has a pool.
Does 7001 Hershey Way have accessible units?
No, 7001 Hershey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Hershey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Hershey Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Hershey Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 Hershey Way does not have units with air conditioning.

