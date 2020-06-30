7001 Hershey Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This delightful home located in Orlando, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,671 sq ft of living space. Make home your personal retreat with this ranch style home that has a modern silhouette and classic touches throughout– pull into the private driveway and step inside. Interior includes spacious living room with a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by beautiful floor to ceiling brick, tiled dining area, and huge master bedroom with door to the outside leisure space. The updated kitchen has stylish metallic appliances - including microwave and dishwasher - white cabinetry that compliments the light colored counter tops. Move outside to covered patio with plenty of room for seating and the inviting in-ground pool – plus much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!

