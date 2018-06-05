All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:22 PM

3235 NE 184th St

3235 Northeast 184th Street · (305) 812-2899
Location

3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11105 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Larger 2/2 split floor plan with all tile floors, open kitchen with bar area, full size washer and dryer, large soaking tub, huge walk in closet and much more. Private patio attached to open yard and green space. Great open area almost feel like a private yard. Community is gated with 24hr manned access, 2 pools, one directly on the intracoastal with breathtaking views, spa-jacuzzi, yoga studio, 2 tennis courts, FULL Fitness center, bike storage covered parking and much more. Rental payments included water, sewer, trash, cable and all amenities. Pets welcome, easy showing and access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 NE 184th St have any available units?
3235 NE 184th St has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3235 NE 184th St have?
Some of 3235 NE 184th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 NE 184th St currently offering any rent specials?
3235 NE 184th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 NE 184th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 NE 184th St is pet friendly.
Does 3235 NE 184th St offer parking?
Yes, 3235 NE 184th St does offer parking.
Does 3235 NE 184th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 NE 184th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 NE 184th St have a pool?
Yes, 3235 NE 184th St has a pool.
Does 3235 NE 184th St have accessible units?
No, 3235 NE 184th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 NE 184th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 NE 184th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 NE 184th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 NE 184th St does not have units with air conditioning.
