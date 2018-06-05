3235 NE 184th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bike storage hot tub tennis court yoga

Larger 2/2 split floor plan with all tile floors, open kitchen with bar area, full size washer and dryer, large soaking tub, huge walk in closet and much more. Private patio attached to open yard and green space. Great open area almost feel like a private yard. Community is gated with 24hr manned access, 2 pools, one directly on the intracoastal with breathtaking views, spa-jacuzzi, yoga studio, 2 tennis courts, FULL Fitness center, bike storage covered parking and much more. Rental payments included water, sewer, trash, cable and all amenities. Pets welcome, easy showing and access.