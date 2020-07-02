All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W
452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W

452 Dutton Island Road W · No Longer Available
Location

452 Dutton Island Road W, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dynamite floor plan with huge great room; large, open kitchen with breakfast area; large bedrooms; and double-car garage. Garden bathtub in owners suite. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Great room, kitchen and half-bath are downstairs. This townhouse lives like a single-family home. You are attached only by a rear storage room. *** Available now!*** Atlantic Beach does not permit more than two unrelated adults to live in one domicile. If you have questions regarding this ordinance, please call city zoning office. Do NOT call us about this ordinance, as we have nothing to do with it, and do not have a 'workaround.'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have any available units?
452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have?
Some of 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W currently offering any rent specials?
452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W pet-friendly?
No, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W offer parking?
Yes, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W offers parking.
Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have a pool?
No, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W does not have a pool.
Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have accessible units?
No, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W does not have accessible units.
Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W does not have units with air conditioning.

