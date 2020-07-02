452 DUTTON ISLAND RD W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Dynamite floor plan with huge great room; large, open kitchen with breakfast area; large bedrooms; and double-car garage. Garden bathtub in owners suite. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Great room, kitchen and half-bath are downstairs. This townhouse lives like a single-family home. You are attached only by a rear storage room. *** Available now!*** Atlantic Beach does not permit more than two unrelated adults to live in one domicile. If you have questions regarding this ordinance, please call city zoning office. Do NOT call us about this ordinance, as we have nothing to do with it, and do not have a 'workaround.'