246 Jasmine Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Atlantic Beach
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute beach cottage that backs up to a nature preserve. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus loft area! Home has new paint through out and has been recently remodeled. No pets. Available immediately. Call to schedule a showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 Jasmine Street have any available units?
246 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 246 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.