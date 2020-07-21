All apartments in Atlantic Beach
246 Jasmine Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:59 AM

246 Jasmine Street

246 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

246 Jasmine Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute beach cottage that backs up to a nature preserve. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus loft area! Home has new paint through out and has been recently remodeled. No pets. Available immediately. Call to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Jasmine Street have any available units?
246 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 246 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 246 Jasmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 246 Jasmine Street offer parking?
No, 246 Jasmine Street does not offer parking.
Does 246 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Jasmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 246 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 246 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Jasmine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Jasmine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
