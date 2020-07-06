Encourte Green

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

One of the kind, custom remodeled 2 story townhome in Errol Estate. 3 bedroom 3 baths, with many updates including a custom open kitchen, granite countertop, LED lighting throughout the whole house, jacuzzi tub, walk-in built-in master closet, SS appliances, wholes house softener system, water filtration, sink reverse osmosis, power motorized shade. Access to the rooftop to spend an evening watching Errol Estate hills. Must see to appreciate. Call for your appointment today.

Optional: Washer and dryer available for an additional fee.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5388395)