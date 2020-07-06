All apartments in Apopka
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

Encourte Green

1167 Encourte Green
Location

1167 Encourte Green, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
One of the kind, custom remodeled 2 story townhome in Errol Estate. 3 bedroom 3 baths, with many updates including a custom open kitchen, granite countertop, LED lighting throughout the whole house, jacuzzi tub, walk-in built-in master closet, SS appliances, wholes house softener system, water filtration, sink reverse osmosis, power motorized shade. Access to the rooftop to spend an evening watching Errol Estate hills. Must see to appreciate. Call for your appointment today.
Optional: Washer and dryer available for an additional fee.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5388395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encourte Green have any available units?
Encourte Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does Encourte Green have?
Some of Encourte Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encourte Green currently offering any rent specials?
Encourte Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encourte Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Encourte Green is pet friendly.
Does Encourte Green offer parking?
Yes, Encourte Green offers parking.
Does Encourte Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encourte Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encourte Green have a pool?
No, Encourte Green does not have a pool.
Does Encourte Green have accessible units?
No, Encourte Green does not have accessible units.
Does Encourte Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encourte Green has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
