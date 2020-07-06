882 Lake Jackson Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

3/2 Home In Piedmont Lakes - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Piedmont Lakes off of Piedmont Wekiwa! Vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite with walk-in shower and large tub, Carpeting in bedrooms, high quality manufactured flooring in living areas. Enjoy your own laundry room complete with attractive cabinetry and an efficient cooling system with extra insulation. Property also has a fenced back yard with screened-in porch. Comes with washer/dryer in laundry room. Community benefits include swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground. Call for a showing!



