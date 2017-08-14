All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 817 Hickory Knoll Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
817 Hickory Knoll Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 Hickory Knoll Ct.

817 Hickory Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

817 Hickory Knoll Court, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3/2, Nice Quiet Gate Community, No Rear Neighbors Just A Nice Wooded View Will Not Last Long

RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS

-Pets allowed ($45 pet fee per month/ $75 for 2 pets) No dangerous breeds.
-Minimum 600 credit score.
-No felony's or evictions of any kind.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month minimum at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.
-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.
-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.

APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/

(RLNE2039399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. have any available units?
817 Hickory Knoll Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
817 Hickory Knoll Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. offer parking?
No, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. have a pool?
No, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. have accessible units?
No, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Hickory Knoll Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College