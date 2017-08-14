795 Cavan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities gym pool pool table internet access media room

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! SPACIOUS 4B HOME || GATED COMMUNITY|| CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - The Westmorly Reserve is a wonderful 4 bedroom plan that has it all! includes tremendous amounts of extra storage. The Launch Zone is located off the den, providing an ideal spot to search the internet while still being a part of the action in the large Family Room. The Den can also convert to a full bedroom suite. Upstairs includes a huge Flex area perfect to set up a theater, pool table, or extra couches for lounging and game night. The Flex room can also be converted to an extra bedroom with full bath. The Master Bedroom Suite provides a wonderful retreat with plenty of room to relax. A large sitting area is ideal for a piece of exercise equipment, chairs to watch the morning news, or a library.



CALL RAY @914.200.3812



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3429689)