Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

795 Cavan Drive

795 Cavan Drive · (407) 566-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

795 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 795 Cavan Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
pool table
media room
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY !!! SPACIOUS 4B HOME || GATED COMMUNITY|| CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - The Westmorly Reserve is a wonderful 4 bedroom plan that has it all! includes tremendous amounts of extra storage. The Launch Zone is located off the den, providing an ideal spot to search the internet while still being a part of the action in the large Family Room. The Den can also convert to a full bedroom suite. Upstairs includes a huge Flex area perfect to set up a theater, pool table, or extra couches for lounging and game night. The Flex room can also be converted to an extra bedroom with full bath. The Master Bedroom Suite provides a wonderful retreat with plenty of room to relax. A large sitting area is ideal for a piece of exercise equipment, chairs to watch the morning news, or a library.

CALL RAY @914.200.3812

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3429689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Cavan Drive have any available units?
795 Cavan Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Cavan Drive have?
Some of 795 Cavan Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Cavan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
795 Cavan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Cavan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 795 Cavan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 795 Cavan Drive offer parking?
No, 795 Cavan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 795 Cavan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Cavan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Cavan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 795 Cavan Drive has a pool.
Does 795 Cavan Drive have accessible units?
No, 795 Cavan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Cavan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Cavan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
