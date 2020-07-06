740 N Lake Ave

Amenities

This home is a gorgeous home on a great lot! The 4 bedroom 2 bath home has vaulted ceilings and fans in all rooms. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a bathroom with a roman style tub. You can enjoy the sunset from your covered patio overlooking a lake. You do not want to miss this home! First, last and security are required. As well as renters insurance. Contact Florida Property Management today at (352) 241-7000.