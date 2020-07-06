All apartments in Apopka
740 N Lake Ave
740 N Lake Ave

Location

740 N Lake Ave, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
This home is a gorgeous home on a great lot! The 4 bedroom 2 bath home has vaulted ceilings and fans in all rooms. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a bathroom with a roman style tub. You can enjoy the sunset from your covered patio overlooking a lake. You do not want to miss this home! First, last and security are required. As well as renters insurance. Contact Florida Property Management today at (352) 241-7000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 N Lake Ave have any available units?
740 N Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 N Lake Ave have?
Some of 740 N Lake Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 N Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 N Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 N Lake Ave pet-friendly?
No, 740 N Lake Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 740 N Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 740 N Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 740 N Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 N Lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 N Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 740 N Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 740 N Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 740 N Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 740 N Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 N Lake Ave has units with dishwashers.

