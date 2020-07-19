648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

4BD/3BA HOME IN ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE- APOPKA - Beautiful 4BD/3BA Apopka home with 2,400+ square feet. Golf course & pond frontage. Kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets and Corian. Eat in area and breakfast bar over look family room. Family room w/surround sound & sliding glass doors to covered patio. Master bedroom has sitting area perfect for a small office or nursery, Mater bath has his/her vanities, garden tub, separate shower & toilet. Split bedrooms - one w/separate bath & entrance for privacy. Architectural features such as tray ceilings in formal dining room and decorative niches add that designer touch. Views of the pond and golf course create a serene back yard.



Application fees are non-refundable.



Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Vacancies and find property. "Apply Now"



Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.



Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.

Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.



Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.

Drivers License & Pay Stubs.



(RLNE4447746)