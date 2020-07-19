All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY

648 Brookfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

648 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4BD/3BA HOME IN ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE- APOPKA - Beautiful 4BD/3BA Apopka home with 2,400+ square feet. Golf course & pond frontage. Kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets and Corian. Eat in area and breakfast bar over look family room. Family room w/surround sound & sliding glass doors to covered patio. Master bedroom has sitting area perfect for a small office or nursery, Mater bath has his/her vanities, garden tub, separate shower & toilet. Split bedrooms - one w/separate bath & entrance for privacy. Architectural features such as tray ceilings in formal dining room and decorative niches add that designer touch. Views of the pond and golf course create a serene back yard.

Application fees are non-refundable.

Application process is online at: www.OrlandoLease.com. Go to Vacancies and find property. "Apply Now"

Full Credit/Skip/Eviction/Criminal check is done on all applicants.

Application Fee is $50 per adult due at end of application.
Security Deposit is equal to One Months Rent.

Please have the following documents ready to attach as JPEG or PDF.
Drivers License & Pay Stubs.

(RLNE4447746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 BROOKFIELD PLACE ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
